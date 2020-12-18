comScore

Members of the U.S. Space Force Will Officially Be Known as ‘Guardians’

By Josh FeldmanDec 18th, 2020, 5:49 pm

The United States Space Force announced on Friday that members will be officially known as Guardians.

“Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians,” the Space Force announced in a tweet.

Vice President Mike Pence shared the news in an event Friday afternoon, hours after he got the covid vaccine.

The Space Force was long talked about by President Donald Trump before it became official in 2019.

And while the designation of Guardian has some historical context, as they noted, people couldn’t help but notice the fact that our Space Force will officially be Guardians, one might say, of the galaxy…

The Marvel property, incidentally, is going to have a holiday special coming to Disney+ in 2022, because we very much need a gun-toting racoon and a tree-like being helping spreading some Christmas cheer in the near future.

Oh, and of course:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: