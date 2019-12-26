Merry Impeachmas? Support for Trump Impeachment Hits Whopping 55 Percent on Christmas

Tidings of comfort and joy were in short supply for fans of President Donald Trump, as support for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office hit a high of 55 percent in a daily tracking poll over the Christmas holiday.

As Congress left town following the approval of two articles of impeachment against Trump, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi declined to send those articles to the Senate amid concerns about Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s impartiality, and Trump retired to his Florida resort to rant about the process on Twitter, support for impeachment in MSN’s daily tracking poll spiked.

As of Christmas day, 55 percent of likely voters said they support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office — matching a previous high set in October — versus 40 percent who opposed it, the lowest opposition recorded in the poll.

The MSN poll has, however, shown consistently higher support for impeachment than other polls, possibly due to the “likely voter” sample, as opposed to the more commonly used “registered voter” or “all adults” samples. But the trend in this poll is unmistakable.

As of December 18, the RealClearPolitics average of polls showed 47.2 percent support for impeachment, the last time RCP added polls to the average. Around that same time, the MSN poll reached a low of 48 percent support for impeachment. Then, it shot up seven points in less than a week.

It may be a coincidence, but it was on December 18 that Trump attacked the late Congressman John Dingell by suggesting that he may be burning in Hell, an incident that drew outrage from many, and condemnations of varying intensity even from some Trump allies.

Support for the impeachment of former President Richard Nixon never exceeded 50 percent until the week he resigned.

