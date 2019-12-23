CNN legal analyst Paul Callan today said Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “grasping” in holding the articles of impeachment.

Anchor Jessica Dean spoke with Callan and Dana Bash about the ongoing impeachment “stalemate” between Democrats and Republicans over the Senate trial. Democrats want four witnesses, including John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to be called.

Bash said if Democrats want the trial to start, there’s going to need to be some compromise. Dean and Bash noted the new email giving context to the Ukraine aid timeline and questions Democrats want answered over it.

Dean asked Callan about Pelosi’s strategy of holding the articles of impeachment, asking, “Is there an advantage to that?”

“I think she’s grasping here,” he said, “because there’s really — the Republicans hold all the cards in the Senate. The Constitution says that the trial of an impeachment is solely within the discretion of the Senate. All of the prior impeachments have involved the majority of the Senate at the time determining what the rules would be, and of course the Republicans are in the majority now.”

He said all Pelosi can do is “threaten to withhold” the documents to get a fairer trial, but “we’re coming to the end of the road on that.”

“In the end, Mitch McConnell gets to call the shots,” he added.

