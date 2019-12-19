Fox News’ Outnumbered panel had choice words for President Donald Trump attacking the late Rep. John Dingell, with Dagen McDowell stating more attacks like it could cost him re-election.

“You have seen two Republican congressmen from Michigan have asked the president to apologize to Debbie Dingell. He is in a swing state. He needed it to win in 2016. He needs to be smart about this and I’m not saying that impeachment is not going to be a winning issue, but there is a strategy to those like there was for Bill Clinton. Insulting John Dingell is not it,” panelist Jessica Tarlov said about Trump joking that the congressman was in Hell during a rally Wednesday night.

“It was appalling and repugnant. It was wrong and small,” McDowell said Thursday. “He needs to not make mistakes. That’s what Jessica is saying. This is his to lose and this is how you lose it. You start losing start losing state by state. You can lose Michigan. If you attack the longest serving member of Congress, he was beloved in that state. Again, don’t make mistakes.”

“John McCain should get an apology too, while we are at it,” Tarlov noted.

