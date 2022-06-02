Michael Avenatti Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison For Defrauding Stormy Daniels: ‘I’ve Brought Embarrassment and Ridicule Upon Myself’

Michael Avenatti, the disgraced celebrity lawyer, received a four-year prison sentence on Thursday from a New York federal judge for stealing from his former client Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti, who is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike, was convicted on charges of both wire fraud and identity theft related to his stealing $300,000 of Daniel’s $800,000 income from her book Full Disclosure.

Daniels, a one-time adult film star, became a household name after she claimed to have had an affair with former President Donald Trump. Daniels was paid $130,000 through Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet about the affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Avenatti, who represented Daniels, became a regular fixture on cable news during and after the 2016 election to discuss Trump and his many scandals.

“I have destroyed my career, my relationships, and my reputation,” Avenatti told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman ahead of his sentencing.

“I’ve brought embarrassment and ridicule upon myself and innocent third parties, including my family, my children, my friends, and the legal profession,” Avenatti added, while choking up, according to the New York Post’s Ben Feuerherd.

Avenatti now faces a combined five years in prison as eighteen months of the Daniels sentence will run concurrent with the Nike sentence, according to Reuters.

