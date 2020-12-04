Michael Eric Dyson Tells Joy Reid that McConnell is Proof America’s ‘Real Religion’ is ‘Whiteness’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is proof that America’s “real religion” is “whiteness,” Georgetown professor Michael Eric Dyson said in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

“I think about Mitch McConnell’s centrality in the story of race in just the last 10 years,” Reid told Prof. Dyson during a segment of Thursday’s The ReidOut program. “His blanket opposition and filibustering, using that good, old-fashioned Southern technique. This is a man originally from Alabama who used the filibuster prodigiously against President Obama, [saying] you can’t even put anybody on the federal court. You don’t have the right. You’re not a real president.”

“I feel like Mitch McConnell is just as center to the sort of diminution of Black life that we’ve seen over the last 10 years as Trump,” she added.

Dyson agreed.

“There is no question about that,” Dyson said, and then explained the difference between what he called “fast terror and slow terror.”

“Fast terror is when bombs drop and they lynch black people, when they hurt us very explicitly, by the police, who hurt and harm and kill us,” he explained. “Slow terror is kicking kids out of school, denying them the opportunity to be fed both mentally and physically.”

“If Donald Trump is a fast terrorist, is a fast racist, then Mitch McConnell is taking a slower train toward racial revulsion,” Dyson said. “He is enacting some of the worst practices we have seen in the history of this nation in regard to a senator blocking the coming to fruition of legislation that could relieve the hurt and suffering of Black people. And to proudly stand up and say that he wanted to make Obama a one-term president — this shows us that the real religion in America is whiteness. The real politics in Mitch McConnell’s orbit are whiteness, the worship of whiteness at the altar of whiteness genuflecting before the god of whiteness.”

Dyson concluded by calling Trump “the product of a womb that has generated this disfigured … person.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

