Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday he got a covid-19 booster shot.

McConnell got the booster the same day as President Joe Biden did. Boosters have been approved for seniors, health care workers, and other vulnerable individuals.

McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday, “All throughout the pandemic, I’ve followed the best advice from experts, and especially from my own health care providers.”

“It was an easy decision to receive a booster,” he continued, noting how he is a polio survivor. “I’ve been a lifelong champion of vaccinations.”

McConnell brought up the fact that the shots have been proven to be safe, effective, and “dramatically shrink the odds of severe disease or death from covid.”

The top Senate Republican tweeted out the message as well, and it got a retweet from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

