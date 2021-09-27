President Joe Biden was televised as he received his booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday and called on people to get vaccinated and, for those eligible, to get a booster shot.

“Hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot,” he said.

The bottom line is if you’re fully vaccinated and you’re highly protected now from severe illness, even if you get Covid-19,” added Biden. “You’re safe and we’re going to do everything that we can to deep that way with the boosters, but let me be clear: Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated.”

Biden then noted that “over 77 percent of adults have gotten at least one shot,” while “about 23 percent haven’t gotten any shots.”

“That distinct minority is causing an awful lot of damage for the rest of the country,” he said.

Biden reiterated that currently there’s a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer booster shots for those age 65 and older, those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are high-risk for getting the coronavirus, and those between the ages of 18 and 64 “whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure” to the coronavirus “puts them at high risk of serious complications of” the virus, according to the agency. Those eligible can receive a booster shot six months after their second Pfizer booster shot.

Biden got his two vaccine doses before being inaugurated as president in January. He was televised both times he got a shot of the two-dose regimen.

While getting his booster shot, Biden responded to questions from reporters. He said that he did not experience side effects after receiving either the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He also said that his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, will get a booster shot on Monday.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com