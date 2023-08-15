A Morning Joe co-host suggested former President Donald Trump could be thrown in jail before he’s even put on trial in Georgia — following his indictment in that jurisdiction Monday night.

Kicking off the second hour of the MSNBC morning show Tuesday, John Heilemann talked about what he billed as a “massive case” that Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis has built.

“We still don’t know all the things that she knows, obviously,” Heilemann said. “But we can see from the scale of the indictment that what was kind of prima facie obviously problematic for Trump for two-and-a-half years is now much, much, much worse.”

From there, Heilemann posited that the 13-count indictment is so severe that Trump may be taken into custody before trial.

“This is the one case where Donald Trump will find it very difficult even to be given bail because of the way that the laws work in Georgia,” Heilemann said. “So it is a staggering thing what happened yesterday. In a presidency — or post-presidency — full of staggering things, there’s been very little that has been more staggering than the sweeping scale and severity of this indictment.”

