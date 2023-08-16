MSNBC Led All of TV During Trump Indictment Coverage, Crushed Fox And CNN in Prime Time

MSNBC scored big wins in the cable news ratings to kick off the week as coverage of former President Donald Trump’s fourth indictment and a well-timed interview with Hillary Clinton led to an audience surge.

On Monday, MSNBC beat both CNN and Fox News in total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic. The network brought in 1.63 million total average day viewers and 210,000 average viewers in the demo, edging out Fox’s 1.52 million total viewers and 180,000 average demo viewers. CNN landed in third place during the busy news day with 754,000 total average viewers and 146,000 demo viewers.

MSNBC in recent months has capitalized on CNN’s struggles and surged ahead in the ratings during breaking news events, which were once CNN’s bread and butter.

In prime time, MSNBC’s viewership ballooned to 3.1 million average viewers as news of Trump’s indictment in Georgia broke and details were eventually made public. Fox came in second with 2.2 million total average viewers and CNN was third with 1.2 million. MSNBC also led Monday prime time in the demo with 415,000 viewers to Fox’s 254,000 and CNN’s 232,000.

Rachel Maddow, who interviewed Clinton, won the day with an impressive 3.93 million total viewers and 538,000 demo viewers. Fox’s Hannity landed in second place behind Maddow at 9 p.m. with 2.4 million viewers, while CNN brought in 1.25 million. Maddow’s Clinton interview, as well as MSNBC’s 10 p.m. hour, led all of television, beating broadcast networks like CBS and ABC.

While Fox News remains the dominant network on cable news, the network did not pass the 3 million viewer mark on Monday night. MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, and Chris Hayes joined prime time in beating both Fox News and CNN in the demo.

