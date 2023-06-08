MSNBC Outdoes CNN’s Brutal Pat Robertson Obit With Roast-y 49-Second Sendoff That Ends With Barely-Contained Smirk

MSNBC outdid CNN’s brutal obit with a 49-second sendoff for evangelical leader and Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson that consisted mainly of Mika Brzezinski roasting the deceased 93-year-old and barely containing a smirk at the end.

CNN was first to break the news Thursday morning that the 700 Club host had passed away with a video package that was light on fluffy biographical details and heavy on lowlights like Robertson’s take on gay people and 9/11.

“In 2001, he agreed with fellow televangelist Jerry Falwell that God allowed the 911 terrorists to succeed because America had moved to the left and removed religion from the mainstream,” correspondent Stephanie Elam said in the package, followed by a clip of Robertson agreeing with his guest on the point.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Brzezinski one-upped CNN with a comedically stilted reading of news copy that ended with a well-timed comic pause and a poorly-disguised smirk:

Some news that just crossed right now. Pat Robertson has died at the age of 93. He founded the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1961, building it into a global empire. Robertson was known for his 700 Club television show, which helped him gain a massive following. He’s credited with making religion a pillar of Republican politics, creating the Christian Coalition. He was also known for his on-air pronouncements, which drew frequent criticism. He often spoke about God’s judgment of America on issues like abortion, homosexuality, pornography, and even the teaching of (pauses for emphasis) evolution. Pat Robertson has passed away at the age of 93.

Fox News was a bit more kind to Robertson, ticking through his organizing, charitable, and political activities and ignoring his controversial statements and actions — for 94 seconds:

CBN announced Robertson’s death Thursday morning in a statement, which read in part “Pat Robertson, longtime TV host, religious broadcaster, educator, humanitarian, and one-time presidential candidate died at his home in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning. He was 93.”

