Frequent MSNBC commentator Elie Mystal reached right for the top when joining in the social media frenzy following the reported suicide death of Jeffrey Epstein, going not just for the #TrumpBodyCount murder theory, but throwing it at the feet of Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not having impeached the President yet.

“I wonder if [Speaker Pelosi] thinks killing a man is an impeachable offense,” he said, in a jab at the Democratic leader that followed a series of high dudgeon tweets.

Mystal began his thread by tweeting the New York Times story on Epstein’s death, all-caps tweeting “HOW IN THE HELL DO YOU LET THIS HAPPEN???”

“He needed to testify. He tried this before. GOD DAMN IT,” wrote Mystal, referencing the story that Epstein may have already attempted suicide once while in custody.

About four hours later, Mystal added to his thread, saying, “I’m sorry. This crap isn’t a ‘conspiracy theory,’ it’s a goddamn murder mystery.”

At the time of that tweet, there were many theories about the death being a cover-up floating on Twitter, so much so that they were the top trending hashtags, including not just #TrumpBodyCount, but also #ClintonBodyCount, #ClintonCrimeFamily, and notably, #BarrCoverUp.

HOW IN THE HELL DO YOU LET THIS HAPPEN??? He needed to testify. He tried this before. GOD DAMN IT.https://t.co/yvn1WE6nBz — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 10, 2019

I’m sorry. This crap isn’t a “conspiracy theory,” it’s a goddamn murder mystery. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 10, 2019

He replied to one or two tweets responding to his thread, saying at one point that “if it takes tin foil to see William Barr for what he is, sign me up for an entire truckload.”

Who benefits, man?

If it takes tin foil to see William Barr for what he is, sign me up for an entire truckload. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 10, 2019

He then referenced an unsourced Twitter rumor about cameras being disabled at the time of death.

I’m hearing the security camera “broke” and the guards were removed? Are you serious?

This man was killed in DOJ freaking custody. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 10, 2019

Before finally, the tweet about Pelosi, embedded below, but also in the screenshot above in case it goes missing.

I wonder if @SpeakerPelosi thinks killing a man is an impeachable offense. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 10, 2019

Mystal was embroiled in another minor storm this week when he suggested in an MSNBC appearance that he is in favor of “pitchforks and torches” outside the homes of those who have made political donations to the Trump campaign.

It’s been kind of a big day for conspiracy theories, overall.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com