Michael Bloomberg Explains Joke About Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign: ‘She Thought It Was Funny’

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was asked about a joke he made at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s expense, joking about her campaign promises to hold big businesses accountable.

Bloomberg was interviewed by CNN’s Ana Cabrera on CNN Newsroom Saturday.

Bloomberg spoke at an Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action event in Iowa, where he said “I just said to Senator Warren on the way out, ‘Senator, congratulations, it was a nice talk, but remind you if my company hadn’t been successful, we wouldn’t be here today. So enough with this stuff.'”

Cabrera asked Bloomberg about the remark, who said Warren liked the joke.

“When I talked to Elizabeth backstage, she thought it was funny as well and she understood that. Somebody has to come up with the money to support some of these changes that we want to make in our society. I’m very proud that my company has made a lot of money. I give a 100% of my company’s earnings to the foundation,” Bloomberg told Cabrera, noting he disagreed with Warren on a number of issues.

When asked if he had any candidates he was considering endorsing for 2020, Bloomberg said “I think it’s a bit premature, don’t you?”

Warren was also asked about her views on corporate America, which she explains in the video above.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com