MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Hit By Rubber Bullet and Tear Gassed While Covering Minneapolis Protests

By Zachary PetrizzoMay 30th, 2020, 11:28 pm

MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi was hit by a rubber bullet live on-air while reporting on the unrest and protests occurring in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

“Aw sh*t, alright guys, I got hit,” Velshi exclaimed, in severe pain while grabbing at his leg.

He continued, “Ya, I got hit; hold on.”

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle replied to Velshi’s tweet, saying he had been struck by a rubber bullet, urging her colleague to be safe.

The demonstrations across the country follow the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year old black man, while being arrested in Minneapolis on Monday.

