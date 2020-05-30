MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi was hit by a rubber bullet live on-air while reporting on the unrest and protests occurring in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

“Aw sh*t, alright guys, I got hit,” Velshi exclaimed, in severe pain while grabbing at his leg.

He continued, “Ya, I got hit; hold on.”

I’m hit in the leg by a rubber bullet but am fine. State Police supported by National guard fired unprovoked into an entirely peaceful rally — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) May 31, 2020

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle replied to Velshi’s tweet, saying he had been struck by a rubber bullet, urging her colleague to be safe.

Please be safe my friend xo — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 31, 2020

The demonstrations across the country follow the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year old black man, while being arrested in Minneapolis on Monday.

