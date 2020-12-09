MSNBC’S Chris Hayes Says Fox News Has Gotten People Killed with ‘Insane Lies’ About Covid

MSNBC host Chris Hayes said that Fox News’ “insane lies” about COVID-19 have already gotten people killed, and will continue to do so.

On Tuesday night, columnist Matt O’Brien commented about a Fox News segment, writing on Twitter that “Fox News is going to get people killed with these kind of insane lies”.

Fox News is going to get people killed with these kind of insane lies pic.twitter.com/zOqiV7zayu — Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) December 9, 2020

The segment in question was a toss between Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham in which Ingraham said “You know what the biggest lie is? restaurants are the spreaders of Covid,” and insisted there was “no science” to back up the risk of dining out.

There is, including from the Trump administration’s CDC.

Hayes agreed with O’Brien — and then some — writing “They already have! I mean it sounds extreme and uncharitable to say, but they have. It is what it is.”

O’Brien then agreed in return, writing “Yes, they’re going to get *even more* people killed with these kind of insane lies,” to which Hayes replied “Yes I totally didn’t mean that as a correction. It’s just really hard to say and sit with the horrible truth of it all.”

Yes I totally didn’t mean that as a correction. It’s just really hard to say and sit with the horrible truth of it all. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 9, 2020

“No worries! Yeah, it feels like an *extremely dark* satire for Fox News to lie to its viewers for nine straight months about a deadly pandemic, all in an effort to sell them more My Pillows, but that’s where we are.”

No worries! Yeah, it feels like an *extremely dark* satire for Fox News to lie to its viewers for nine straight months about a deadly pandemic, all in an effort to sell them more My Pillows, but that’s where we are. — Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) December 9, 2020

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood agreed as well, writing “it’s not extreme or uncharitable,” and adding that Hayes’ claim is “a tragic, sad, scandalous fact”.

it’s not extreme or uncharitable a tragic, sad, scandalous fact https://t.co/7pxpCY1Eev — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 9, 2020

Mediaite began documenting coronavirus misinformation early in the pandemic, and the network has faced blistering criticism from others on the subject as well. Hayes has similarly criticized the network on-air, during his All In program.

Watch the segment above via Fox News.

