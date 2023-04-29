MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Wire Fraud ‘Easy Charges To Prove’ — Will Lead To ‘Larger Charge of Conspiracy’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told Jonathan Capehart that wire fraud will be “easy charges to prove” and will lead to a “larger charge of conspiracy” against ex-President Donald Trump.

January 6 prosecutors are reportedly pursuing information that could lead to wire fraud charges — on top of everything else Trump faces — by looking to see if Trump and his team knowingly raised funds based on false fraud claims.

On Saturday morning’s edition of The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart, Capehart asked Kirschner what he thinks Pence gave the grand jury, and Kirschner said it was likely a lot:

JONATHAN CAPEHART: Oh. Oh, that’s deep! I didn’t realize that. That is deep. All right. The New York Times is now reporting that Jack Smith’s federal prosecutors are investigating whether Trump and his aides violated federal wire fraud statutes by fundraising from false claims of widespread voter fraud. How will this factor in the prosecutor’s prosecutors decision to press charges? GLENN KIRSCHNER: Y’know, wire fraud is kind of the stock-in-trade of federal prosecutors, if you use the wire, is kind of an old time term. It used to mean the TV, the radio, the telephone. Now it is the Internet. As part of a scheme to defraud others out of their money. Now, would Donald Trump ever do something like that? Those are fairly easy charges to prove. So I have a feeling you’re going to see a series of wire fraud charges in what I predict will be the larger charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Because remember, Jonathan, a federal judge out in California ruled previously there was enough evidence, a preponderance of the evidence, that Donald Trump committed the crime of conspiracy to defraud the United States. JONATHAN CAPEHART: That’s right, I keep forgetting about that, that particular decision.

Watch above via The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart.

