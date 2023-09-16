MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Speaks on Hunter Biden Charges — Says ‘This Is A Heartbroken President Who Is Worried About His Son’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki spoke out on the indictment of Hunter Biden and how it is likely affecting President Joe Biden, telling viewers he’s “a heartbroken president” worried about his son.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Davis Weiss has secured a grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden on three charges related to his purchase of a firearm.

Shortly after the news broke, President Biden delivered a speech on Bidenomics during which he made a cryptic quip about not answering questions. He appeared to be in good spirits as he mingled with voters after the speech, even when reporters fired questions about Hunter long after the speech had ended.

But Biden has not weighed in directly, and for the most part neither have his spokespeople.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Psaki filled the gap a little by offering her insights as a former senior White House official — who’s still plugged in with the Biden West Wing — on how the president is handling this:

REP. JAMIE RASKIN: I don’t think people should applaud the system when it works for Hunter Biden, but then try to tear the system down when it works for Donald Trump. I mean, both of them have been indicted on various charges. The presumption of innocence operates for both of them. Due process rights operate for both of them. And, you know, we shouldn’t take delight in other people’s misfortunes, but we have to have a rule of law. JEN PSAKI: I mean, we have to have a rule of law! Mika and Joe, it’s such a relief to hear that from people! Including when it’s about, as you just said, somebody who is very close to the president. I mean, first and foremost, the politics of this are a little hard to predict. But right now you have the president’s son, somebody he loves deeply, somebody who has very publicly struggled with drug addiction, now facing these charges, which are serious. And I’ll let Andrew do a contemplation of the legality and the process and all of that, which I know a lot of us have questions on. What is tricky to watch here, and what I think we all will be watching is what do Republicans do with this on the Hill as it relates to their impeachment process baloney efforts, right? We didn’t see a lot of that yesterday. A lot of the tying of these charges to their impeachment efforts. If there are additional charges that we see from the Department of Justice that Andrew just alluded to, I suspect they would try to do that. But right now, what we’re looking at and I think on the politics of this, you know, millions of Americans have dealt with family members who have dealt with drug addiction, who’ve dealt with alcohol addiction, who have dealt with a range of addiction. My bet is right now this is a heartbroken president in the White House who is worried about his son. And we’re all watching to see kind of what happens with this.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

