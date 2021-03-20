MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance Warns ‘Dangerous’ Don Jr Parody Video of Biden’s AF1 Fall Could Even Encourage Assassination Attempt

MSNBC national security analyst Malcolm Nance warned SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Donald Trump Jr.’s parody video mocking President Joe Biden’s fall on the stairs of Air Force One is “dangerous” and could encourage violence — or even an assassination attempt — against the president.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Nance about the doctored parody video that Junior posted this week showing his father hitting golf balls, and those balls knocking the current president down, based on the clip of Biden’s actual stumbles.

Dean: What Donald Trump, Jr did was cut a video together — or someone else did for him — of Donald Trump hitting a golf ball and then it cuts to the ball hitting Joe Biden in the head and knocking down the stairs [on Air Force One.] And, yeah, it’s supposed to be a joke, but considering Donald Trump is a man who incited a terrorist attack on our capital and violence is part of the right wing now– they are fascist movement in my view…

Malcolm: They are…

Dean: Is that a joke or is that dangerous when you’re in Donald Trump, junior does that?

Malcolm: Well, it’s dangerous because what he does is he makes light of the potential of injury people. Look you know one of the things that I do is I monitor right wing extremists’ internal communications. I watch their chats, I watch their telegram channels and their Parler tweets and go on the forums that they’re very prevalent on.

And some of the forums that are prevalent are gun forums, and let me tell you, you want to see some seething hotbeds of violence–you know potential violence–and some of these people have long range shooting skills. And this is the sort of thing that they would you know they would see that video and it would turn into a discussion of whether they use a 338 Lapua [long range rifle] or whether they use 50 caliber BMG to get that shot, right?

That is joking about murder, and you know the thing is so long as it’s not directly stating you know I want to do X,Y or Z to Joe Biden they can get away with that. But the point is it [Trump Jr’s video] mainstreams the potential for danger.