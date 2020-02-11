Yesterday prosecutors said they’re seeking a 7-9 year prison sentence for Roger Stone after he was found guilty on lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Last night President Donald Trump decried it as a “very unfair situation” and a “miscarriage of justice.”

And then this afternoon news broke that the DOJ plans to reduce its sentencing recommendation, though one anonymous senior DOJ official insisted to the Washington Post their decision came prior to the president’s tweet.

Now Aaron Zelinsky, who worked in Robert Mueller’s office, is withdrawing from the Stone case. He’s also resigned as Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Aaron Zelinsky, who had been a prosecutor in the special counsel’s office, has moved to withdraw from Roger Stone’s case. pic.twitter.com/3mHkuvgHhz — Brad Heath (@bradheath) February 11, 2020

Gotta read the footnotes. Zelinsky, the former Mueller prosecutor still helping with the Stone case, resigned from DOJ “effective immediately.” pic.twitter.com/kELeKQ11Eo — Brad Heath (@bradheath) February 11, 2020

UPDATE: A SECOND prosecutor on the case is withdrawing and stepping down from his position:

BREAKING Second prosecutor in Stone cases, Jonathan Kravis, announces in court filing he has resigned as assistant U.S. attorney. https://t.co/9QS9xMQDV9 pic.twitter.com/bW3Kk5DFjU — Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) February 11, 2020

