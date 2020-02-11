comScore

Two Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Plans Reversal in Sentencing (UPDATED)

By Josh FeldmanFeb 11th, 2020, 3:33 pm

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Yesterday prosecutors said they’re seeking a 7-9 year prison sentence for Roger Stone after he was found guilty on lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Last night President Donald Trump decried it as a “very unfair situation” and a “miscarriage of justice.”

And then this afternoon news broke that the DOJ plans to reduce its sentencing recommendation, though one anonymous senior DOJ official insisted to the Washington Post their decision came prior to the president’s tweet.

Now Aaron Zelinsky, who worked in Robert Mueller’s office, is withdrawing from the Stone case. He’s also resigned as Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

UPDATE: A SECOND prosecutor on the case is withdrawing and stepping down from his position:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: