‘A Blueprint for Destroying America’: Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi Light Fire to Trump’s New Budget

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called out President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, Tuesday, branding it a “blueprint for destroying America,” and “an insult” to “America’s working families.”

“If the State of the Union is what he says, the budget is what he does, and the two are from different planets,” claimed Schumer. “I like to say the budget is the truth serum, and now the American people can clearly see that he is a fraud who is not fighting for them.”

“If President Trump’s State of the Union was a manifesto of mistruths as Speaker Pelosi so aptly put it, President Trump’s latest budget proposal is a blueprint for destroying America,” he continued.

Pelosi attacked the budget as “an insult to the hopes and dreams and aspirations of America’s working families.”

“It increases the national debt. It must be rejected,” she said, adding, “And by the way, it is a complete abandonment of the budget agreement that we had with a domestic and defense priorities. Clearly this administration cannot be trusted.”

President Trump’s proposed budget includes over $800 million on Air Force One, cuts to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the phasing out of SNAP with food deliveries.

Watch above via the Washington Post.

