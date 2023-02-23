Murdaugh Breaks Down on Witness Stand Testifying About Finding His Wife and Son’s Bodies

Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh became emotional as he testified about how he supposedly found the bodies of his wife and son, who he has been accused of killing.

Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense on Thursday as he remains charged for the 2021 shooting deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. After an intense first round of questions and admitting that he lied to investigators, Murdaugh became visibly distressed when he was questioned about being at the kennels of his family’s hunting lodge on the night of the double homicide.

When Murdaugh eventually regained enough of his composure, defense attorney Jim Griffin asked him what he did when he pulled up in his car and found his wife and son’s dead bodies.

“I think that I jumped out of my car. I am not sure exactly what I did, but I know that I got out of my car. I know I ran back to my car,” Murdaugh said, his voice remaining labored and heavy with emotion. “I was on the phone with 911 and trying to tend to ‘Paw-Paw.’ I was trying to tend to Maggie. I just went back and forth between them.”

Murdaugh broke down again as he spoke about the gruesome condition of his son’s body, and how “I could see his brain laying on the sidewalk.”

“I didn’t know what to do.”

Watch above via CNN.

