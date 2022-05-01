Nancy Pelosi Gets Props From Conservatives for Going to Ukraine: ‘No Sarcasm, No Irony, Good for Her.’
Here’s something you don’t see every day: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is being praised by conservatives. For real.
The speaker is getting props from a number of influential pundits on the Right for her unannounced trip to Kyiv Sunday to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Nancy Pelosi really deserves credit for being the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine and meet President Zelensky,” Meghan McCain wrote Sunday morning. “It is important Ukraine knows they have the full support from America and this act of diplomacy from her is really significant at this moment.”
And McCain was not alone. Others on the right saluted Pelosi for making the trip:
The speaker did get some pushback for not including Republicans as part of the delegation. Two Republican members of Congress criticized Pelosi for only bringing Democrats with her.
“While I am glad @SpeakerPelosi went to Kyiv along with the Foreign Affairs, Rules, and HPSCI chairs, this should have been a bipartisan delegation as I have been requesting for weeks,” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) wrote. “Huge missed opportunity to show the world the breadth of congressional support for Ukraine.”
“Good that @SpeakerPelosi visited Ukraine, but it was a missed opportunity for her not to make it bipartisan,” Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), who is Ukrainian-American, added.
And others sounded this note of criticism as well:
I’m glad @SpeakerPelosi visited Kyiv but why not make it bipartisan like the way @RepMeijer and @sethmoulton did during the Afghanistan withdrawal? https://t.co/hyym3zshkz
— William McNulty (@WilliamMcNulty) May 1, 2022
I’ve been traveling for my book and watchin college baseball too, so maybe I missed it, but why not a bipartisan trip? Would send a more powerful message. Curious. Was GOP invited? Did they refuse? https://t.co/isSRUcpOHk
— Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer) May 1, 2022
Solidarity with Ukraine, a country under siege, fighting for its life, is important. I do wish this congressional delegation had been bipartisan. If the Right views Ukraine as a Democratic concern — that would be tragic. Horrendous. https://t.co/LCFN4BCC4m
— Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) May 1, 2022
Still, when prominent conservatives direct anything other than abject scorn at Nancy Pelosi, it’s a rare occasion worthy of noting.
