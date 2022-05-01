Here’s something you don’t see every day: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is being praised by conservatives. For real.

The speaker is getting props from a number of influential pundits on the Right for her unannounced trip to Kyiv Sunday to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Nancy Pelosi really deserves credit for being the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine and meet President Zelensky,” Meghan McCain wrote Sunday morning. “It is important Ukraine knows they have the full support from America and this act of diplomacy from her is really significant at this moment.”

Nancy Pelosi really deserves credit for being the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Ukraine and meet President Zelensky. It is important Ukraine knows they have the full support from America and this act of diplomacy from her is really significant at this moment. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 1, 2022

And McCain was not alone. Others on the right saluted Pelosi for making the trip:

I’m gonna put politics aside for a second and say it’s awesome that Pelosi went to Ukraine. I hope more codels go. https://t.co/tAPWSCs8sC — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) May 1, 2022

No sarcasm, no irony, good for her. https://t.co/OLB1GRo0su — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 1, 2022

Forget for a moment your political opinions about Nancy Pelosi; the fact that the Speaker of the House flew into a country under Russian invasion to appear with Zelensky is important symbolism. https://t.co/CbmQEaVqcK — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 1, 2022

Good for her. Glad she went. https://t.co/OJiwMlpzVM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 1, 2022

The speaker did get some pushback for not including Republicans as part of the delegation. Two Republican members of Congress criticized Pelosi for only bringing Democrats with her.

“While I am glad @SpeakerPelosi went to Kyiv along with the Foreign Affairs, Rules, and HPSCI chairs, this should have been a bipartisan delegation as I have been requesting for weeks,” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) wrote. “Huge missed opportunity to show the world the breadth of congressional support for Ukraine.”

While I am glad @SpeakerPelosi went to Kyiv along with the Foreign Affairs, Rules, and HPSCI chairs, this should have been a *bipartisan delegation* as I have been requesting for weeks. Huge missed opportunity to show the world the breadth of congressional support for Ukraine. https://t.co/g1HhmzFkz0 — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) May 1, 2022

“Good that @SpeakerPelosi visited Ukraine, but it was a missed opportunity for her not to make it bipartisan,” Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), who is Ukrainian-American, added.

Good that @SpeakerPelosi visited Ukraine, but it was a missed opportunity for her not to make it bipartisan. As a leader she should project unity regardless of how partisan she is or it comes across as a photo op with Zelensky and campaigning for midtermshttps://t.co/2CyTPgxXCV — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) May 1, 2022

And others sounded this note of criticism as well:

I’m glad @SpeakerPelosi visited Kyiv but why not make it bipartisan like the way @RepMeijer and @sethmoulton did during the Afghanistan withdrawal? https://t.co/hyym3zshkz — William McNulty (@WilliamMcNulty) May 1, 2022

I’ve been traveling for my book and watchin college baseball too, so maybe I missed it, but why not a bipartisan trip? Would send a more powerful message. Curious. Was GOP invited? Did they refuse? https://t.co/isSRUcpOHk — Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer) May 1, 2022

Solidarity with Ukraine, a country under siege, fighting for its life, is important. I do wish this congressional delegation had been bipartisan. If the Right views Ukraine as a Democratic concern — that would be tragic. Horrendous. https://t.co/LCFN4BCC4m — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) May 1, 2022

Still, when prominent conservatives direct anything other than abject scorn at Nancy Pelosi, it’s a rare occasion worthy of noting.

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com