comScore

WATCH LIVE: CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE HOLDS BRIEFING

Never Trump Pundit Rick Wilson Sparks Outrage With ‘#BeInfected’ Joke Aimed at Melania Trump

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 19th, 2020, 11:05 am

Never-Trump pundit Rick Wilson sparked outrage late on Wednesday night after posting a tweet responding to a story about First Lady Melania Trump set to speak publicly about the coronavirus with the hashtag “#BeInfected.”

The frequent CNN and MSNBC guest’s joke aimed at mocking Melania Trump’s #BeBest cyberbullying initiative sparked a quick backlash on Twitter.

Explaining his joke Thursday morning, Wilson billed it as “a riff on ‘BeBest’ and it’s utter failure in the face of her husband’s continued role as Global Troll in Chief and National Bully.”

Following the joke aimed at the First Lady, conservatives on Twitter ripped into Wilson:

Wilson fired back at critics, going on the attack against anyone who called him out.

TPUSA’s Chief Creative Officer and former Buzzfeed journalist Benny Johnson called Wilson “scum of the earth,” but quickly was dunked on for his habitual plagiarism.

Wilson continued to fire back at critics of his “#BeInfected” remark:

Wilson didn’t respond to a request for comment from Mediaite regarding the tweet at time of publication.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: