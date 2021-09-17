Sarah Palin says she has not received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Why? Because science.

Appearing on Gutfeld! Thursday, the former Alaska governor argued that she is making the scientifically sound decision by rejecting the inoculation received by, as of June, more than 96 percent of U.S. doctors.

“I believe in the science and I have not taken the shot,” Palin said.

The 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate invoked Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of her argument, claiming that her natural immunity from having previously been infected with Covid-19 overrides the impact of the jab.

“The Fauci-ism of the day, back then, was if you’ve had Covid — I’ve had Covid — well then mother nature was creating an immunity,” Palin said. “And even today they say you’re 27 percent more immune—”

“Twenty-seven times,” fellow guest Dr. Drew Pinsky interjected — referencing a recent study from Israel which found previously infected people were significantly less likely than vaccinated people to contract the Delta variant. The same study concluded that those who were infected and took one dose of the Pfizer vaccine had even more infection than the previously infected unvaccinated.

“So I want to ask the questions,” Palin said.

Fauci has consistently encouraged those who have been infected with Covid to get the vaccine regardless. Official CDC guidance on the issue points to a study that shows unvaccinated people who have had Covid are twice as likely as vaccinated people to get it again.

Watch above, via Fox News.

