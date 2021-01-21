NEW POLL: Media Trust at an All-Time Low, Nearly 60% Think Press ‘More Concerned With Supporting an Ideology’ Than Informing Public

A new poll finds that trust in the media has never been lower, and that a majority of Americans believe the outlets bringing them their news are more interested in pushing a political agenda.

According to a survey conducted by the global communications firm Edelman (via Axios, which obtained the results exclusively), 46 percent of Americans trust traditional media. That’s the lowest number ever recorded in the 20 years that Edelman has obtained the data.

That mistrust stems, in large part, from a widespread belief that delivering the news is not the No. 1 priority for people who deliver the news. The Edelman survey found that 58 percent of Americans think “most news organizations are more concerned with supporting an ideology or political position than with informing the public.” And 56 percent of people believe the fourth estate is “purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.”

The Edelman number tracks with Gallup’s findings. Gallup, over the past decade, has consistently put the percentage of Americans’ trust in media in the low 40s.

As with seemingly every major issue in America these days, the party divide is stark. Gallup’s 2020 results found that 73 percent of Democrats trust the media, while only 10 percent of Americans do. The new Edelman numbers are in line with that schism. A post-election follow-up to the Edelman survey shows 57 percent of Democrats trust the media, compared to just 18 percent of Republicans.

