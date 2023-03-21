NEW POLL: Whopping 65 Percent Think Trump Has Committed Crimes — Only A Third Think He’ll Ever Be Convicted

A new poll shows that a whopping 65 percent of Americans think former President Donald Trump has committed a crime — including 41 percent of Republicans.

Trump touched off a firestorm Saturday morning with a pair of all-caps social media posts that culminated in a call to unrest. In his posts Trump urged supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ in an early-morning all-caps rant over reports he claims say, he “WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Trump appeared to be reacting to reports that various law enforcement agencies are meeting next week with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to prepare for a possible indictment and arrest of Trump in Bragg’s probe over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

But Trump is also facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

A new set of YouGov poll questions shows that while Americans overwhelmingly believe Trump has committed crimes, including a significant chunk of Republicans, far fewer believe he will be indicted or convicted for any of them.

The pollster asked, “Do you think former President Donald Trump has ever committed any crimes?”

Among all respondents, 65% responded “Definitely” or “Probably,” with 89 percent of Democrats, 66 percent of independents, and even 41 percent of Republicans. Another 12 percent of GOP respondents replied “Not Sure,” meaning a majority of Republicans are at least open to the idea that Trump is a criminal.

But when asked, “Do you think Donald Trump will ever be indicted for any alleged crime?” only 46 percent responded “Definitely” or “Probably,” with a similar partisan breakdown.

And when respondents were asked, “Do you think Donald Trump will ever be convicted of any crime?” only 33% responded “Definitely” or “Probably,” with 50 percent of Democrats, 27 percent of independents, and just 22 percent of Republicans.

