NEW POLL: Yahoo! News Rebuts Disastrous ABC Shocker With Poll Showing Biden Beating Trump

Yahoo! News rebutted the recent shock poll showing ex-President Donald Trump beating President Joe Biden with their own poll that found Biden still leading Trump.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday got intense media coverage because it showed Trump with a seven-point lead over Biden in a general election head-to-head, and a Biden approval rating that was the lowest of his presidency in that poll at just 36 percent.

But a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Wednesday shows Biden leading Trump, and with a much better approval rating. In reporting the news, Yahoo! West Coast Correspondent Andrew Romano directly cited the ABC poll, contrasted it with his outlet’s poll, and suggested the earlier poll could be “an outlier”:

The survey of 1,584 U.S. adults, which was conducted from May 5 to 8, shortly after Biden announced his reelection bid, comes on the heels of a Washington Post/ABC News poll that showed him trailing Trump by 6 percentage points and suffering the lowest approval rating of his presidency — much to the consternation of Democrats from the White House on down. But the new Yahoo News/YouGov poll detects no such decline for Biden, suggesting that the Washington Post/ABC News survey may be an outlier. In contrast to the Washington Post/ABC News poll — which showed Biden’s approval rating underwater by 20 percentage points — Yahoo News and YouGov found that 43% of Americans currently approve of the president’s performance in office while 48% disapprove, a negative margin of just 5 points.

Both polls used the less-common methodology of sampling voting-age U.S. adults rather than the more common registered voter or likely voter samples. The Yahoo! poll had a larger sample at 1,584 to ABC’s 1,006 adults, and a slightly narrower margin of error at 2.7 percent versus 3.5 percent for the Wapo/ABC poll. And the earlier poll was conducted April 28 through May 3, while Yahoo’s poll was conducted over a shorter and more recent period, from May 5 to May 8.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com