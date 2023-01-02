Newly-Released Texts Reveal Trump Confidant Hope Hicks Fuming After Jan. 6: ‘We All Look Like Domestic Terrorists’

Hope Hicks, a top aide to former President Donald Trump, was furious after the Jan. 6 attack and concerned about her future employment prospects — new texts reveal.

According to the texts released by the Jan. 6 committee (via The Hill), Hicks was venting to former Ivanka Trump Chief of Staff Julie Radford about the potential impact of the Capitol riot on their post-White House careers.

“All of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed,” Hicks wrote to Radford, shortly after the attack. “I’m so mad and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now.”

Hicks added, “This made us all unemployable. Like untouchable. God I’m so fucking mad.”

The former Trump aide also noted that her ex-colleague, current View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for resigning from her post one month before the attack on the Capitol.

“Alyssa looks like a genius,” Hicks wrote.

“Her most recent post?” Radford asked.

“And leaving,” Hicks added.

Hicks previously provided texts to the Jan. 6 committee showing that she advised Trump to tweet messages about being nonviolent ahead of the Jan. 6 rally, and the former president refused. Hicks served as White House Communications Director until March 2018. She returned to the administration in 2020 as a counselor to the president.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com