What a difference a day makes.

On Tuesday, Newsmax host Bob Sellers had engaged in a brutal rhetorical stand-off with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and, after the pillow businessman refused to stop revisiting his absurd election conspiracies, begged his producers to end the segment. When that didn’t work, he stormed off the set in protest, leaving an empty chair for Newsmax viewers.

Lindell, of course, has become the face of coup-curious Trump dead-enderism and is currently embroiled in a running, public feud with Dominion Voting Systems, which he claims — based on bald-faced lies and easily debunked claims — was involved in a massive plot to steal votes from Donald Trump.

It’s worth noting that Tuesday’s episode wasn’t even the first time a Newsmax host had to rein in Lindell for exposing the network to risk of a defamation suit. Back in December, guest host Seb Gorka quickly cut in to a blossoming Lindell rant about Dominion, literally just hours before the network issued a stunning, on-air debunking of its own false reporting about the election software company, Smartmatic.

But for unwavering fans of Donald Trump and his “big lie” election conspiracy, Sellers’ sudden injection of inconvenient truth didn’t sit well. At all. And by Wednesday morning, Newsmax felt the heat a brewing boycott movement.

Which is why when Sellers returned to Newsmax air 24 hours later, he was singing a very different tune about Lindell, who he now praised profusely, and engaging in some obvious damage control with the network’s MAGA audience.

“If you watch American Agenda yesterday, you may have seen something out of the ordinary happen during an interview with Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow,” Sellers said. “Mike is a friend of this network, and we were supposed to discuss Twitter’s decision to ban him and the impacts of cancel culture on his business.”

“But there was some confusion and Mike thought that we were to talk about vote fraud in the recent election. It’s a topic we have covered extensively on Newsmax. I was frustrated that we couldn’t focus on the current, very pressing issue of free speech and cancel culture and, in hindsight, there is no question that I could have handled the end of the interview differently. At Newsmax, we seek out all points of view. Mike was back on Newsmax last night with Rob Schmidt on his show to continue the conversation about cancel culture and the censorship by social media. Mike also made clear he thinks Newsmax is ‘great’ — his words — and I can tell you he will continue to be an important guest on Newsmax. i think you’ll enjoy what mike had to say last night, so here it is.”

Sellers then replayed the segment with Lindell and Schmidt in its entirety.

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]