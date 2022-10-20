Newsmax TV Severs Ties with Lara Logan After She Says World Leaders ‘Dine on the Blood of Children’

Newsmax TV has severed ties with Lara Logan after she said on the network the global elite “dine on the blood of children” and made other bizarre statements.

Logan interviewed with network host Eric Bolling Wednesday on The Balance about global elites and their embrace of socialism.

She responded she is a “firm and solid and immovable believer in God.” She added those controlling the levers of power “want us eating insects,” and implied they “dine on the blood of children.”

The network issued a statement to the Daily Beast Thursday night.

“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” someone from the network said. “We have no plans to interview her again.”

In her interview with Bolling, he asked her about her faith in connection to the country’s southern border.

She said:

God believes in sovereignty, and national identity, and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time. And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his and his servants. And they may think that they’re going to become gods. That’s what they tell us. you’ve all known [historian Yuval Noah] Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum. You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not gonna win. They’re not going to win.

Logan was once an award-winning reporter with CBS News. She was cut loose by Fox Nation after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor and madman Josef Mengele last year.

