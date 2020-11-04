Newt Gingrich Baselessly Claims that Pennsylvania ‘Looks Like a Set Up to Steal the Election for Biden’

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich went on a fact-free rant on Fox News in which he claimed Pennsylvania will be the vehicle by which the election is “stolen” from President Donald Trump and given to former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox News’ Fox & Friends, co-host Steve Doocy told Gingrich “It sounds like it’s going to be a couple of days before we know about Pennsylvania. But right now in Wisconsin with 95% of the vote in, Joe Biden is leading by just a little, and then over in Michigan with 90% of the vote in, Joe Biden is trailing the president by a little.”

“So where are we on this Wednesday morning?” Doocy asked.

Gingrich responded by asserting that “Philadelphia is the center of vote theft and that the governor did all he could to maximize the opportunity to steal votes in Pennsylvania.”

“So I think what you’re going to see is when you sit around and you watch, you know, all evening long six states in which Trump is ahead, you’re asked to believe none of that counts,” Gingrich continued, describing what experts call “counting the votes.”

“And you watch decisions to make other states where Biden is barely ahead going to his column, give him giving him a psychological boost, and you just wonder you know what is going on?” he added, describing what scholars refer to as “counting the votes.”

He went on to say that “from the president’s perspective this looked like a setup to steal the presidency by the Democrats. And it is a very deliberate model of, you know, sending ballots after the vote, they don’t have to have a signature, they don’t have to have a witness, it’s an invitation for vote theft.”

None of that shit is true.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

