Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich railed against Twitter for his suspension this month, excoriating the company for “aggressive and biased censorship.”

The suspension came as a result of a March 3 message he wrote on the platform. “If there is a covid surge in Texas the fault will not be Gov. [Greg] Abbott’s common sense reforms,” Gingrich wrote. “The greatest threat of a covid surge comes from Biden’s untested illegal immigrants pouring across the border. We have no way of knowing how many of them are bringing covid with them.” As a result, Twitter told Gingrich it had judged him guilty of “violating our rules against hateful conduct.”

“To unlock the account, the message informed me I must delete the tweet or go through an appeals process,” Gingrich said. “As I told Mediaite on Friday, I fail to see how drawing attention to the public health dangers of massive illegal immigration during a pandemic can be censored. So, to unlock my account, I deleted the tweet this morning.”

The former House speaker said he had questions for the company that he was submitting in the form of an open letter. “Do the Twitter censors acknowledge that we are in a pandemic?” Gingrich wrote. “Do the Twitter censors acknowledge that testing is a key tool in fighting the pandemic? Do the Twitter censors acknowledge that, unlike people entering the country legally, people who come into the United States illegally are not tested for COVID-19? Do the Twitter censors acknowledge that, unlike U.S. citizens, people who come into the country illegally are unlikely to voluntarily get tested because they are trying to keep a low profile?”

He also pointed out that Louis Farrakhan “was free to tweet that the Covid-19 vaccine is dangerous,” along with the message, “God is going to turn your vaccine into death in a hurry.”

A spokesman for Gingrich voiced a similar message in a statement to Mediaite last week following his suspension. “Several Texas Democratic Congressman have warned publicly that the United States is on the edge of a crisis on the border — and that there is a significant public health threat as part of that crisis,” the spokesman noted. “I hope Twitter will recognize its mistake and reopen my account.”

“I was censored, but the Chinese Communist dictatorship — which bans Twitter in its own country — was able to spread propaganda and lies about the virus and its origins,” Gingrich added in his op-ed. “For public forums to serve the public good, they must be open and unbiased. I hope Twitter will stop its aggressive and biased censorship, and return to the spirit and ideals of free speech which allowed it to prosper in the first place.”

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

