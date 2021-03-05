Newt Gingrich Tells Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo That He Was Suspended From Twitter For Tweet About Illegal Immigrants and Covid

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told Fox Business’ Mario Bartiromo that his Twitter account had been “suspended,” allegedly for a tweet he posted about illegal immigrants bringing Covid-19 to Texas.

Gingrich was on Mornings with Maria to discuss H.R. 1, a voting rights bill that has passed the Democrat-controlled House, when he surprised Bartiromo with his news.

“I just got suspended by Twitter, so I’m part of the censored group because I did a tweet saying that having illegal immigrants come in without any controls is a public health issue in the time of Covid,” said Gingrich. “So I just want to report, I’m part of the same effort by Twitter to censor the country on its own terms.”

“Unbelievable,” Bartiromo replied. “You’ve been suspended from Twitter now. Who put these companies in charge of being the arbiter of truth? What you tweeted is absolutely true. We had a Covid threat because of all of those people who had Covid who came into the country illegally. So what’s untrue about what you said?”

Gingrich said that he had submitted a request asking Twitter to explain the reason for the suspension, and criticized the social media company. “What they’re doing, what all these big companies are doing, is they’re setting the stage for a real populist backlash that will either make them liable to lawsuits, or have real controls over them, or break them up. I mean, Twitter’s behaving as though it’s a dictatorship and it’s not.”

Gingrich’s Twitter account does appear to still be active, although the most recent tweets are from Mar. 3. The allegedly problematic tweet seems to be this one, has been removed from Twitter and replaced with a message that “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Other Twitter users posted screenshots of Gingrich’s now-removed tweet. “If there is a covid surge in Texas the fault will not be Governor Abbott’s comon [sic] sense reforms,” Gingrich wrote. The greatest threat of a covid surge comes from Biden’s untested illegal immigrants pouring across the border. We have no way of knowing how many of them are bringing covid with them.”

It’s an argument that has been used by multiple Texas Republicans in recent days, as reported by the Daily Kos. As the libertarian-leaning Reason noted, the claims seem to arise from reports that “a small fraction of asylum seekers released in Brownsville have tested positive for COVID-19.”

The city of Brownsville tested asylum seekers for Covid at the bus station after they are released from Border Patrol custody, and anyone with a positive result was urged to quarantine. A total of 108, or 6.3 percent, of the immigrants who arrived in Brownsville between January 25 and March 1 tested positive.

As Reason explained, those 108 people represented somewhere between 0.06 and 0.o4 percent of Texas’ total Covid-19 cases: “The notion that such a tiny cohort is contributing significantly to the epidemic in Texas, even assuming that they completely ignore the recommended precautions, is hard to take seriously.”

Mediaite reached out to Twitter for comment, but did not receive a response. It is not clear if Gingrich’s apparent suspension is permanent or temporary, and if only temporary, how long it will last.

Watch the video above, via Fox Business.

