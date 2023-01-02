Newt Gingrich Shreds the Never-McCarthy House Republicans on Fox News: They’ve Got a ‘Psychological Problem’

A prominent former Speaker of the House is going after a group of House Republicans who are standing in the way of the next one.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Monday, Newt Gingrich tore into the Republican Congressmen who are opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) Speaker bid.

“This is a fight between a handful of people, and the entire rest of the conference,” Gingrich said. “And they’re saying they have the right to screw up everything. Well, the precedent that sets is; so do the moderates, so do the members from Florida. I mean, any five people can get up and say, ‘I’m going to screw up the conference, too.’ The choice is Kevin Mccarthy or chaos.”

He added, added, “I think it is a remarkably shortsighted and, candidly, selfish position, and I don’t understand where they’re coming from.”

Gingrich appeared on the show immediately after Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) — one of five House Republicans saying they won’t vote for McCarthy under any circumstances — doubled down on his opposition to McCarthy, who he refused to as part of the “swamp cartel.” The other Never-Kevins are Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Rep. Ralph Norman (R-OK), and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

“I thought the House would at least be a sign of stability,” Gingrich said. “And these five guys decide to go out as kamikaze pluralists and see if they can’t sink the whole Republican party. That’s what they’re doing. It’s not about Kevin McCarthy. It’s about the right of any five members to basically throw away the entire rest of the conference and tell the rest of the conference it doesn’t matter.”

“Why would they do that?!” Fox News’ Griff Jenkins asked. “Newt, that makes absolutely no sense!”

“I think it’s a psychological problem,” Gingrich said. “These guys can’t count straight. They can’t play tic-tac-toe. They can’t accept victory.”

The problem for Gingrich and other McCarthy supporters is that the opposition to McCarthy’s Speaker bid appears to be growing. Nine House members, in addition to the five existing McCarthy opponents, drafted a letter Sunday night (via Politico) saying McCarthy would need to make more concessions in order to secure their votes.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com