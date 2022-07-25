Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich spoke at the America First Promise Luncheon and bashed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman and making claims about the decor within his office in the state capitol.

This is not the first time Gingrich has gone after Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor of Pennslyvania. In May, the former Speaker of the House told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Fetterman was a socialist and will likely lose his election bid.

Gingrich claimed during his speech that Fetterman replaced the American flag in his Capitol office with the “marijuana flag and the gay pride flag.”

As shown in the tweet below, Fetterman had added a display of flags outside his office that caused controversy. Fetterman vowed to defy the law prohibiting these flags and continue replacing the flags once removed, however, the lieutenant governor reportedly never removed the American flag from inside his office.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman plans to defy a Republican-backed law banning his weed and LGBTQ rights flags. Fetterman says he’ll keep replacing the flags after they’re removed from the state Capitol. https://t.co/lo6V38lcoo — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 1, 2021

“Tells you as much about wokeness as you need to know,” Gingrich said.

The former Speaker of the House then began to rip into Fetterman and the Democratic Party’s policy views:

And I think that Fetterman has to carry the burden first of all, of being Fetterman, who is kind of nuts. Which in the Democratic Party means that he is sort of a centrist. Second, he has to carry the burden of an enormous murder rate and crime rate in Philadelphia. And third, he has to carry the burden of a very anti-energy policy in western Pennsylvania, which is the fourth largest producer of energy in the United States. And then in the middle of the state which is a very conservative area.

“He’s got to carry the burden of just being himself,” remarked Gingrich. He then predicted that Fetterman will lose by a large margin in the Senate race.

“For the foreseeable future the marijuana flag will not fly at the U.S. Capitol, Gingrich concluded, “I know it’s bold.”

The former Speaker of the House had a similar complaint about flags in April of 2021 when he bashed President Joe Biden for allowing U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow flag in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

The luncheon where Gingrich spoke was hosted by the America First Policy Organization, which has recently come under fire for deciding to bring former President Donald Trump to speak in Washington, D.C., for the first time since the infamous end of this presidency.

