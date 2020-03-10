As more and more public events are being cancelled over coronavirus concerns, CNN has announced that its upcoming Democratic primary debate will proceed without a live audience.

Earlier today both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden cancelled their planned Cleveland rallies out of an abundance of caution.

Tonight, citing the same concern, CNN and the DNC announced that not only will there be no live audience at the debate, but also they’re eliminating both “the press filing center and spin room.”

Statement on attendance/coverage of CNN’s March 15th Democratic Presidential debate in Phoenix, AZ: pic.twitter.com/nRYzyfurOQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 10, 2020

