Next Democratic Debate Will Not Have a Live Audience, CNN Announces

By Josh FeldmanMar 10th, 2020, 7:32 pm

Mario Tama/Getty Images

As more and more public events are being cancelled over coronavirus concerns, CNN has announced that its upcoming Democratic primary debate will proceed without a live audience.

Earlier today both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden cancelled their planned Cleveland rallies out of an abundance of caution.

Tonight, citing the same concern, CNN and the DNC announced that not only will there be no live audience at the debate, but also they’re eliminating both “the press filing center and spin room.”

