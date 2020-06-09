Niger Innis, national spokesperson for the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) unspooled a long and profanity-laced rant attacking the Black Lives Matter movement for what he claimed what its “hard Marxist” and “LGBT, gay agenda” that “would overthrow Western civilization.”

Speaking on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, the discussion of BLM quickly went off the rails as Innis boasted of the “hard truths” he was going to reveal about the civil rights organization.

“They take their instructions, their guidance from the Marxist playbook. Look, I’m going to tell some hard truths that people aren’t going to want tot hear” Innis began. “The BLM movement, Black Lives Matter movement was founded by Alicia Garza and a number of other co-founders that were promoting a hard Marxist and LGBT agenda.”

“A gay agen… — LGBT, I believe is the right terminology — agenda,” Innis added, suddenly sounding a little unsure of this “hard truth.”

“Look, I don’t have a problem with people exercising their First Amendment rights. You have the right to organize, the right to protest, the right to come up with an agenda,” Innis continued. “But I’ll be god-damend if you use the suffer[ing] and misery of black Americans and our legacy to the United States of America as your shield and use us as cannon fodder when your agenda really has not a damn thing to do with saving black lives.”

Innis possesses a track record of outrageous comments going back many years, whether it’s joking about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) being “[Fidel] Castro’s granddaughter or staunchly defending Cliven Bundy, saying the anti-government rancher was “not racist at all” even after Bundy’s comments talking about “the Negro” and wondering if black Americans weren’t “better off as slaves.” Innis, who was also an advisor to Herman Cain’s short-lived 2012 presidential run, brushed off the claims from five different women accusing Cain of sexual harassment, saying the women were simply attempting a character assassination portraying him as an “oversexed Mandingo.”

Laura Ingraham, a devout Catholic, notably ignored her guest’s earlier taking of the Lord’s name in vain and instead let him continue his rant.

“If you look at their agenda, defunding the police, that would put black lives in danger,” Innis warned. “But it’s even more than that, Laura. They have as a part of their platform on their own website that we want to disrupt — disrupt! — the Western-prescribed nuclear family.”

Innis then quickly moved on without including the full context of BLM’s statement about community involvement in family.

“We are committed to disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, and especially ‘our’ children to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.”

“I have to say, I hadn’t been aware of the LGBTQ connection at all,” Ingraham finally said, cutting in. “But I did know that it came out of the organizing against Wall Street movement. Before that, the Black Panther — there have been a number of movements, some loosely related.”

“Variation on a Marxist theme, that’s what the bottom line is,” Innis exclaimed, before claiming a BLM’s goal is wholesale worldwide revolution. “They want to overthrow capitalism, they would overthrow Western civilization and they see America as the biggest clear and present danger to fulfilling that agenda and using black people to do it.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

