Presidential candidate Nikki Haley refused to go after former President Donald Trump — her chief rival for the 2024 GOP nomination — despite the $5 million verdict rendered against him for sexual abuse and defamation just days ago.

In an interview with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday, Haley completely dodged questions about the verdict against Trump.

“Do you think it undermines your party if the Republican frontrunner is someone who was just found legally liable for sexually abusing a woman?” Brennan asked.

“I have always said that anyone that feels like they have been sexually assaulted in any way should come forward and have their voice heard,” Haley replied. “I also think anyone that’s been accused should be able to defend themselves. I was not on the jury. I am not the judge. I think that both of them had their voices heard. There has been a verdict and there’s even an appeal.”

The non-answer mirrored Haley’s comments earlier in the week to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Still, Brennan appeared to be stunned by Haley’s dodge.

“Are you drawing into question the legal findings?” Brennan asked, following up.

In response, Haley again cited the fact that Trump’s attorneys have filed a notice to appeal.

“No,” Haley said. “I said there’s a verdict. And I think there’s been an appeal. And I think it stands where it stands. And I think the American people need to make a decision based on that.”

Watch above, via CBS.

