No, A George Orwell Statue Isn’t Being Removed For Offending Journalists

By Charlie NashJun 15th, 2020, 1:12 pm

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Thousands of social media users fell for a parody story claiming that a statue of Nineteen Eighty-Four author George Orwell would be removed from outside of the BBC HQ after it made journalists feel “uncomfortable.”

The fake screenshot of a fictional Guardian report was posted and retweeted by thousands of users on Twitter, who shared the joke believing the news to be real.

RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway apologized for sharing the parody, tweeting, “I just deleted the last tweet about taking down the Orwell statue because apparently it was photoshop hoax. So sorry.”

“But it was awfully believable, following weeks of BLM protesters defacing abolitionist statues and ‘anti-fascists’ desecrating Churchill statues,” he added.

Others attempted to spread the word that the “news” was just a joke.

The parody story is just the latest piece of fake news that has gone viral on social media over the past six months.

Last month, a photo which falsely claimed to show police officer Derek Chauvin — who was recorded kneeling on George Floyd’s neck — wearing a Make America Great Again hat was shared by a number of high profile users.

In April, news outlets, politicians, and media figures — including Fox News contributor and former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile — also fell for a fake report which claimed Colin Kaepernick had been signed to the New York Jets, while in March, a number of journalists shared a fake report claiming Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In January, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) posted a fake photograph of former President Barack Obama with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and in December, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson condemned President Donald Trump for pardoning the late cult leader Charles Manson — something which never happened.

