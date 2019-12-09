comScore

Marianne Williamson Deletes Tweet Slamming Trump For ‘Pardoning Charles Manson’, Which Never Happened

By Charlie NashDec 9th, 2019, 9:56 am

Author and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson slammed President Donald Trump for purportedly pardoning the late murderous cult leader Charles Manson on Monday, after falling for a fake news story.

“There is something deeply sinister about Trump pardoning Charles Manson, even posthumously. Dog whistles of the very worst possible kind,” posted Williamson, before deleting the denouncement.

“I erroneously tweeted that President Trump had posthumously pardoned Charles Manson. Glad to have been wrong,” Williamson followed up in another post, before deleting that too.

Though no one is certain what triggered Williamson to believe the president had pardoned the world’s most notorious cult leader, a satirical article was published at the Daily Kos in November, titled “Trump Pardons Charles Manson.”

Journalists responded to the blooper by both mocking Williamson and expressing serious concern.

