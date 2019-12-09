Author and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson slammed President Donald Trump for purportedly pardoning the late murderous cult leader Charles Manson on Monday, after falling for a fake news story.

“There is something deeply sinister about Trump pardoning Charles Manson, even posthumously. Dog whistles of the very worst possible kind,” posted Williamson, before deleting the denouncement.

“I erroneously tweeted that President Trump had posthumously pardoned Charles Manson. Glad to have been wrong,” Williamson followed up in another post, before deleting that too.

Though no one is certain what triggered Williamson to believe the president had pardoned the world’s most notorious cult leader, a satirical article was published at the Daily Kos in November, titled “Trump Pardons Charles Manson.”

Journalists responded to the blooper by both mocking Williamson and expressing serious concern.

I’m beginning to think that Marianne Williamson may not win the nomination pic.twitter.com/B0yzsjgXU3 — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) December 9, 2019

This never happened. Williamson just tweeted this. This is a woman who gets furious when she’s told that she’s unserious and not prepared to run. pic.twitter.com/3uC8Nqfidj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 9, 2019

for the record, i agree that trump should not posthumously pardon charles manson — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 9, 2019

Marianne Williamson fell for a fake article claiming Trump pardoned Charles Manson because she, like many members of Congress and ppl in the White House, does not know how to discern what is real and fake online. She’s proven it repeatedly. https://t.co/q7gT8M2hvf pic.twitter.com/onkoTEF8GO — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) December 9, 2019

No fair swooping into the tweet-of-the-decade contest at the last minute! pic.twitter.com/uvsYWVcnAR — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 9, 2019

