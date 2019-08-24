No, Kamala Harris Staffers Did Not ‘Walk Out On’ Bernie Sanders Speech at DNC Summer Meeting

A viral video purports to show staffers for California Senator Kamala Harris ” walking out on” Bernie Sanders’ speech to the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in San Francisco, but full video of the event shows that this is not the case.

On Friday, Sanders supporter and Young Turks alum John Graziano posted video of the Harris contingent filing out of the DNC meeting with chants of “She’s smart! She’s strong! With Kamala, you can’t go wrong!”, along with his own aggrieved description: “Kamala staffers walking out on Bernie’s speech to the DNC. They’re now yelling outside the hall as Bernie begins to speak.”

Kamala staffers walking out on Bernie’s speech to the DNC. They’re now yelling outside the hall as Bernie begins to speak. #SFDNC pic.twitter.com/e5WvUsQXg5 — Plain Ol’ Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) August 23, 2019

Graziano later tweeted that the incident shows that “This woman is far too incompetent to be trusted with the nomination.”

That video went viral, and generated lots of outraged social media commentary, but the full video of the event shows that the group, likely volunteers, didn’t “walk out on” Bernie at all. As Senator Harris finishes her speech and hugs other participants while her exit music plays, the chants of “She’s smart! She’s strong! With Kamala, you can’t go wrong!” can clearly be heard, already underway.

The chants trail off as the group exits the room, and while Sanders is taking the stage.

Once Sanders begins to speak, the chants of “She’s smart! She’s strong! With Kamala, you can’t go wrong!” are still audible from the hall outside, but by Graziano’s own admission, they had already left, and they weren’t “yelling,” they were continuing their chant of enthusiastic support.

Minutes after Harris’ speech, her campaign posted a photo of the senator meeting with the volunteers.

So they weren’t “walking out on” Bernie, they were walking to a meeting with the candidate they support.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

