Watch Trump Talk About the Weather After French President Emmanuel Macron Talks Policy for Two Solid Minutes

The White House has released a video featuring President Donald Trump nodding along distractedly as French President Emmanuel Macron talks about a slate of policy issues, followed by Trump remarks that included multiple references to the weather.

Trump is once again on the world stage, this time for the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Considering that Trump has already declared himself God in human form and tanked the stock market with a tweet this week, things could have gone worse in his first meeting with Macron.

In what was billed as a “Bilateral Meeting with the President of France,” Macron spent almost three minutes (out of a photo op that ran just shy of four minutes) detailing areas of mutual interest on issues like North Korea, Iran, climate change, and international trade as Trump nodded along and occasionally stared off into space.

Then it was Trump’s turn, and he dazzled with almost a minute of commentary that included multiple references to the weather, as well as his penchant for feuding with allies. He also responded to Macron’s detailed remarks with granular observations like “we have some really great things to talk about.”

Trump said that he and Macron have “been friends friend long time and every once in awhile we go at it just a little bit, not very much.”

“We get along very well, we have a very good relationship, sort of I think I can say a special relationship,” Trump added, with the acute insight of a 5th-grader padding out a book report.

“We all remember the Eiffel Tower dinner, that was a very good beginning, and we have some really great things to talk about, and we couldn’t ask for better weather or a more beautiful location,” Trump continued. “Next year will be hosting in the United States, so that’ll be great. Very good. That’ll be great. We’ll do a good job.”

“But so far so good, the weather is perfect,” Trump again observed, and concluded by promising “We will accomplish a lot this weekend and I look forward to it. Thank you for having us.”

It could definitely have been worse, but when an embarrassingly stark study in contrasts is considered a win for your president, that’s still pretty bad. Also, there’s still time.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.