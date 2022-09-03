‘No. No, No, No’: Jean-Pierre Blows Off CNN Reporter Who Keeps Asking What ‘Action’ Biden Will Take Against MAGA Threat

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down CNN White House Correspondent Jeremy Diamond after he repeatedly asked what “concrete actions” President Joe Biden will take against the MAGA “threat to democracy.”

At Friday’s press briefing, Jean-Pierre fielded a number of questions about Biden’s speech entitled “The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” which was largely a rebuke of former President Donald Trump and those who support the insurrection that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

In the speech, Biden urged Americans to unite against those “MAGA forces,” and to use their “voices” and votes to stand against them. Diamond wanted to know what “concrete actions” the president would take in addition to those entreaties — and took four shots at getting an answer:

MR. DIAMOND: Hey, Karine, the President last night argued very forcefully that democracy is under assault. But what kind of concrete actions does he actually plan to take, given that he described this essentially as a fairly existential threat to the American republic?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, as — as you also heard from the President yesterday, he believes we’re at an inflection point. And so — so that’s an important thing, why he wanted to make sure he gave that speech. But you also heard the President express optimism — right? — about the future of America, which was something that was important for him to deliver to the American people, that he believes there’s nothing — there’s isn’t nothing we can — we can’t do. Right?

He believes that we can do everything — anything, as — as a country. And then, we have seen throughout our history, America has made its greatest progress out of the darkest times. We see that for — before.

One way, of course we can do that is by making our voices heard. And he said that. He said that the American people have a choice.

And — but it wasn’t just a policy speech. Obviously, the President believes that we can make great progress out of the darkest moments. And he calls on all Americans, regardless of which aisle — side of the aisle you sit on, regardless which ideology that you may follow, regardless of the political persuasion, to unite around democracy.

And he thought it was an important message — again, an inflection point. And that was the message that he delivered, again, giving people a choice and saying to folks, “We need to come together and make sure our voices are heard.”

MR. DIAMOND: So, other than urging Americans to vote and make their voices heard, the President has no plan to confront this threat that he described very forcefully last night?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I mean, it’s not the first time he’s confronted — confronted or spoke about this threat. This is — he’s done it multiple times at multiple stages during the last three years — during his campaign a couple of times as well, during his administration. And he’ll continue to lift that up when he feels it’s needed.

But what the President did last night was incredibly powerful. It was clear. It was concise. It was steadfast, which is — and he did it prime time, as you all know, to the American people, speaking directly to them, that this is a time for us to come together.

MR. DIAMOND: Right. But what I’m asking is if there’s any action behind his words.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Well, the action is making your voices heard. That is a powerful action. We have seen it across time, we have seen it throughout our American history that making your voices heard actually can change — actually can change the direction of a country.

So, I would say that is the most powerful tool that we have as a country right now.