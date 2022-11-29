‘Not True at All’: White Supremacist Denies Report He Was Part of Plot to ‘Make Trump’s Life Miserable’

NBC News national political reporter Marc Caputo raised some eyebrows on Tuesday with a report that quoted far-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos saying former President Donald Trump fell prey to a trap designed to “make Trump’s life miserable” by having him share a meal with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.

Fuentes took to Telegram later in the day to call the report, which both he and Yiannopoulos were cited in as sources, “fake news.”

Caputo writes that Trump had planned to meet with West “after weeks of private phone conversations as Ye lost lucrative partnerships and became a mainstream cultural pariah for his antisemitic remarks, according to those familiar with the talks between the two men.”

“But Trump may have been walking into a trap in Mar-a-Lago’s gilded halls — one that leveraged his own penchant for spectacle and showmanship against him,” Caputo adds, referencing Yiannopoulos and West’s apparent plan to sit Trump down with Fuentes.

“Ye’s political adviser Milo Yiannopoulos has grown disillusioned w/Trump & said he was the ‘architect’ of the dinner trap. He said he knew the meeting would leak, & he dispatched Fuentes there ‘just to make Trump’s life miserable,’” Caputo summarized on Twitter.

Fuentes shot down the idea he was part of a plot to deliberately try to hurt Trump in a post on Tuesday, writing, “My intention was not to hurt Trump by attending the dinner, that is fake news. I love Donald Trump.”

He also quoted from Caputo’s article and added, “This is just not true at all.”

Fuentes is an avowed neo-Nazi Holocaust denier who has stirred controversy before by hosting GOP members of Congress at his annual white nationalist conference.

Meanwhile, Yiannopoulos appeared to stand behind Caputo’s story, sharing a link to it and writing, “Everybody, me included, loves Trump and wants 2016 Trump back. That still won’t be enough to beat an authentically Christian #YE24. But at least it would make the journey more interesting!” Hate monitor Right Wing Watch flagged both the reactions from Yiannopoulos and Fuentes to Caputo’s article.

As for Trump, Caputo reported the former president blamed West, who suggested during the dinner that Trump run in 2024 as the rapper’s vice president. “He tried to f**k me. He’s crazy. He can’t beat me,” Trump reportedly told someone close to him after the meeting.

