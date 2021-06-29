NSA Puts Out a Statement Responding to Tucker Carlson: He ‘Has Never Been an Intelligence Target’

The National Security Agency actually put out a statement on Tuesday responding to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson claiming he’s being monitored.

“This allegation is untrue,” the agency said. “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

Carlson claimed on Monday that a whistleblower told him the NSA “is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

The evidence he shared of this was that the person who spoke to them “repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails, there’s no other possible source for that information, period.”

UPDATE: Carlson responded on his show tonight.

