Tucker Carlson Doubles Down on NSA Claim, Calls Agency’s Statement ‘Infuriatingly Dishonest’

Tucker Carlson doubled down Tuesday night, standing by his claim that the National Security Agency has been monitoring his communications.

As his show began Tuesday night, the NSA released a rare statement calling his allegation untrue and saying, “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

Carlson continued to say Tuesday that a whistleblower told him the NSA was going to leak his communications “selectively in an effort to hurt us.”

He again said the evidence proving this is that “this person had details from my emails that no one outside the recipient could have known, so it was not a delusion, it was entirely real, in fact it was confirmed.”

Carlson told viewers his show tried contacting NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone earlier in the day, and then responded to the statement the agency put out, calling it “infuriatingly dishonest.”

“An entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the intel community’s lackeys at CNN and MSNBC,” he added.

Carlson went on to say the NSA statement “does not deny” what he alleged:

Did the Biden administration read my personal emails? That’s the question that we asked directly to NSA officials when we spoke to them about 20 minutes ago in a very heated conversation. “Did you read my emails?” And again, they refused to say… “We can’t tell you and we won’t tell you why we can’t tell you.” My emails. And the message was clear: “we can do whatever we want.”

Carlson’s claim Monday night was met with a fair amount of skepticism, including a question of why Fox’s news programs haven’t covered it if this is as serious as Carlson has said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

