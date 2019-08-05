comScore

NY Times Changes Headline on Trump Shooting Response After Social Media Blowback

By Josh FeldmanAug 5th, 2019, 10:57 pm

The New York Times has changed its print edition headline of a report on President Donald Trump‘s response to the two mass shootings this weekend after receiving a lot of Twitter blowback.

The original headline said “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. HATE,” and was widely criticized for the framing of the president’s remarks Monday morning — including by a number of Democrats running for president.

After the massive social media blowback, the Times has changed the headline to “ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS”:

The new headline is also getting some criticism:

[photo via Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: