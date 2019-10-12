NY Times Confirms Rudy Giuliani Under Federal Criminal Investigation Over Ukraine Plot

The New York Times has confirmed that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is under federal criminal investigation over elements of the Ukraine scandal that threatens Donald Trump’s presidency, an investigation that is related to the two Giuliani associates who were arrested this week.

According to the Times, federal prosecutors are investigating Giuliani over his efforts, along with recently-arrested Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, to gather dirt on former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch:

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating whether President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the inquiry. The investigators are examining Mr. Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, one of the people said. She was recalled in the spring as part of Mr. Trump’s broader campaign to pressure Ukraine into helping his political prospects.

Trump has distanced himself from Giuliani and his associates, but as the Times notes, Giuliani has already repeatedly admitted he was working on Trump’s behalf.

Earlier this week, Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said, of the arrests, that “Rudy Giuliani has got to be nervous, here, because the investigation is ongoing,” and that the investigation of Giuliani’s associates raises questions which are “not the sort of questions that Rudy Giuliani wants to be associated with.”

Based on the Times’ reporting, Giuliani has even more reason to be nervous.

