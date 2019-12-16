comScore

NY Times Corrects Report on Cenk Uygur After Criticism for Framing of David Duke Interview

By Josh FeldmanDec 16th, 2019, 8:14 pm

By now you’re probably aware that Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks is now running for Congress.

The New York Times has been receiving some serious criticism for the way a report on Uygur initially framed a confrontational interview he did a few years ago with David Duke.

Towards the end of the interview, Duke insisted “I am not what you call a racist” and Uygur dryly remarked, “No, no, of course not.” He went on to say, “This is not a white nation, this is not a Christian nation… this is a secular nation.”

A Times report on how Bernie Sanders retracted his endorsement of Uygur noted the Duke interview and the “no, of course not” response, but significantly did not note he was being glib. A number of people, Uygur included, called out the Times on social media for the glaring omission:

Tonight the Times issued a correction:

An earlier version of this article referred imprecisely to a remark by Cenk Uygur, a radio host who is running for a California congressional seat. When David Duke, the white supremacist, appeared on his show and denied being a racist, Mr. Uygur was replying sarcastically when he said, “No, of course not.”

“Although as some have pointed out this correction appears a bit begrudging, I still do appreciate it,” Uygur responded.

