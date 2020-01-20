comScore

NY Times Gets Clobbered for Grandiose Special Leading to Warren-Klobuchar Copout: ‘Have These People Zero Self-Awareness?’

By Colby HallJan 20th, 2020, 9:05 am

The New York Times broke tradition Sunday night in multiple ways when they announced their endorsement for the Democratic Presidential nominee via their highly watchable docuseries The Weekly on FX.

For the first time in the history of the Grey Lady, the NY Times editorial board endorsed not one, but TWO candidates to face the incumbent President Donald Trump, recommending that Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. 

The Times explained the endorsement of two candidates by framing the decision in an entirely reasonable way:

On the Democratic side, an essential debate is underway between two visions that may define the future of the party and perhaps the nation. Some in the party view President Trump as an aberration and believe that a return to a more sensible America is possible. Then there are those who believe that President Trump was the product of political and economic systems so rotten that they must be replaced.

The set-up of “two visions” is then paid off by so-called “money shot” of the endorsement that explains why, in the eyes of the Editorial Board, these two candidates are

Both the radical and the realist models warrant serious consideration. If there were ever a time to be open to new ideas, it is now. If there were ever a time to seek stability, now is it.

That’s why we’re endorsing the most effective advocates for each approach. They are Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Nattering nabobs on Twitter have predictably mocked and ridiculed the Times’ inability to just chose one candidate. To wit:

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: