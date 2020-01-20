The New York Times broke tradition Sunday night in multiple ways when they announced their endorsement for the Democratic Presidential nominee via their highly watchable docuseries The Weekly on FX.

For the first time in the history of the Grey Lady, the NY Times editorial board endorsed not one, but TWO candidates to face the incumbent President Donald Trump, recommending that Senators Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

The Times explained the endorsement of two candidates by framing the decision in an entirely reasonable way:

On the Democratic side, an essential debate is underway between two visions that may define the future of the party and perhaps the nation. Some in the party view President Trump as an aberration and believe that a return to a more sensible America is possible. Then there are those who believe that President Trump was the product of political and economic systems so rotten that they must be replaced.

The set-up of “two visions” is then paid off by so-called “money shot” of the endorsement that explains why, in the eyes of the Editorial Board, these two candidates are

Both the radical and the realist models warrant serious consideration. If there were ever a time to be open to new ideas, it is now. If there were ever a time to seek stability, now is it. That’s why we’re endorsing the most effective advocates for each approach. They are Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Nattering nabobs on Twitter have predictably mocked and ridiculed the Times' inability to just chose one candidate. To wit:

I mean, newspaper endorsements are silly and self-important to begin with. But this Times bit… good grief. Have these people zero self-awareness? — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 20, 2020

if you're ever making a choice between two people and feeling undecided and one of them has eaten a salad with a hairbrush, go ahead and let that be the tiebreaker. — ᴄᴀʟᴇʙ ʜᴇᴀʀᴏɴ (@calebsaysthings) January 20, 2020

me showing up to vote for the NYT endorsement pic.twitter.com/qrNzcRgzuZ — ☃️ rent ❄ control ☃️ (@AllezLesBoulez) January 20, 2020

"Something dumb like that" is the winner https://t.co/2dx97F2GFV — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 20, 2020

I endorse the Chiefs and the 49ers to win the Super Bowl. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 20, 2020

What a waste of timehttps://t.co/t8crXopGDL — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) January 20, 2020

talk about CYA https://t.co/RnX6OquHO0 — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 20, 2020

i mean why bother? https://t.co/Sy8x3Qecnx — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) January 20, 2020

#Election2020 is one of the most significant in US history yet @nytimes inexplicably and bizarrely endorses TWO candidates for Democratic nomination: Elizabeth Warren ('the radical') and Amy Klobuchar ('the realist') – even they can't make up their mind https://t.co/j3mwySu867 — Troy Bramston (@TroyBramston) January 20, 2020

So…the NY Times has endorsed Amy Klobuchar AND Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic presidential primary? They do know only one them can win, right? https://t.co/HSUef3n00T — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 20, 2020

THIS IS ALL SO STUPID https://t.co/SGIlpet7Zl — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) January 20, 2020

A Warren endorsement would've had an impact. A Klobuchar endorsement would've had an impact. Splitting it down the middle waters down the impact of either choice. A negative synergy. https://t.co/ISkjoKMlZl — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 20, 2020

I had heard a rumor about three hours ago that NYT was planning to endorse both Warren and Klobuchar, and the agreement between my friend and me was: That sounds exactly on-brand for NYT. Not wanting to be offensive and yet likely offending everyone. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 20, 2020

January 2021: on a chilly morning in Washington DC, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are each sworn in as the President of the United States. A proud New York Times editorial board looks on, as their history-making endorsement itself makes history — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) January 20, 2020

lol whoa i just had a weird dream where the nyt endorsed klobuchar and warren — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2020

——

